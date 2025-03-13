The Financial Conduct Authority has charged a fifth individual over a suspected water investment scam.

In a statement on 12 March, the FCA said it had charged John Dobbs with three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

"We allege that John Dobbs – alongside Bruce Rowan, David Simmons, Robert Sweeney and Justin Russell – was involved in the operations of an unauthorised investment scheme, which defrauded investors out of £3.9m.

"We allege that, between 1 May 2015 and 23 July 2019, John Dobbs conspired to defraud UK investors via 2 companies, Hanover Merchant Capital UK Ltd and Liberty House Capital Ltd."

This included false representations about how their money would be invested, how their profits were generated and the security of their capital.

John Dobbs will appear before Southwark Crown Court on 25 March 2025.