The UK regulator has brought additional charges against an independent financial adviser already being prosecuted for stealing more than £2.3m from clients.

Hampshire-based Lisa Campbell was the sole director of FCA-authorised financial advisory firm Campbell & Associates Independent Financial, which operated under the name Campbell & Raffle Independent Financial Advice until November 2020.

The firm advised on investments, insurance, and pensions, but was not authorised to hold or control client money.

In February 2025 the FCA alleged that between 1 April 2013 and 10 May 2023 Campbell created false documents to misappropriate funds from clients, including family members, friends and a vulnerable child.

Following Campbell’s appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court in May another client reported concerns to the FCA, relating to £262,500 they transferred between April 2017 and August 2021, which the watchdog alleges Campbell used for her own purposes rather than investing as agreed. Following a full investigation the FCA has now brought an additional charge of fraud by abuse of position against Campbell.

Campbell has not been interviewed regarding these latest allegations but continues to deny all wrongdoing and is contesting all of the charges.