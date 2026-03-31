FCA bans former adviser for stealing over £50k from client during Covid

The FCA has banned former financial adviser Daniel Leon Williams from conducting any regulated activity after he stole £54,000 from a vulnerable client during Covid.

Between 2019 and 2021 Williams transferred a client’s money into his own personal account while he acted as their financial adviser.

Williams pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by abuse of position at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court in February 2024 and in November 2024 was sentenced to two years and two months of imprisonment for each of these offences, to be served concurrently.

In a final notice, the regulator said Williams’ conviction “demonstrates a clear and serious lack of honesty and integrity such that he is not fit and proper to perform regulated activities.”