Global investment firm Fairlight Capital Partners has partnered with boutique Deep Value Asset Management to back its flagship strategy, Global Capital.

Employee-owned Fairlight Capital Partners, founded in 2018, aims to deliver strong returns for its clients by seeding and backing experienced, specialist investment managers with disciplined investment processes and proven track records of outperformance.

Deep Value is a UK-based specialist global equity boutique founded by Andrew Goodwin in late 2024. The global equity strategy was launched in January 2025 and takes an absolute return approach to allocation, investing in listed equities trading at substantial discounts to intrinsic value. The portfolio aims to hold around 35 positions, with a range between 20 to 50.

Thomas Gent, co-founder of Fairlight Capital Partners, said: “Andrew has been investing the same way for more than 30 years with some of the most prestigious investment companies in the UK. His contrarian deep value strategy has delivered exceptional performance, returning almost 40% this year without AI or technology exposure.

“Having followed his career for a long time, we are excited about the potential of this partnership and the scope to deliver outstanding performance to our investors.”

Gent added the Deep Value strategy will complement Bowmoor Capital’s Global Alpha trend-following strategy – another fund backed by Fairlight – which he says has a similar return profile but from uses a different methodology.

“As co-investors with our investment partners we are excited about the future and our growing stable of world-class portfolio managers and strategies. We are thrilled to get Andrew on board.”

Goodwin added: “The US dominates the global index with capital increasingly absorbed by a handful of mega-cap names. This represents a systemic risk, not least given the billions being poured into AI contributing to elevated valuations.

“Valuations outside the US, in contrast, stand at multi-decade discounts, while fundamentals are improving. Opportunities in unloved and under-owned segments of markets remain abundant. We are in the foothills of a renaissance in value investing and we believe Deep Value, with the support of Fairlight Capital Partners, is well positioned to capture this generational opportunity.”