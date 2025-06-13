The government of Kuwait will require all foreign workers intending on traveling out of the country to submit an application for an exit visa starting 1 July, according to a circular referenced by the Public Authority of Manpower.

The Authority said in a news announcement on the Arabic language section of its website that the regualtory change was "aimed at strengthening control over the movement of expatriate workers and ensuring a balance between the rights of workers and employers"

As noted by the Kuwait Times, similar restrictions on expat workers are already in place in four other GCC jurisdictions: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The effect of the new regulation is that expat workers will require the authorisation of their local emloyer in order to leave the country. Applications to obtain the exit visas will be managed through an online platform.

The Authority stated in its Arabic language website that:

"In a regulatory move aimed at strengthening control over the movement of expatriate workers and ensuring a balance between the rights of workers and employers, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah issued a ministerial circular requiring expatriate workers in the private sector to obtain a "departure permit" from their registered employers before leaving the country.

The Public Authority for Manpower announced in implementation of the ministerial circular issued by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, that expatriate workers must submit a request for a departure permit to the employer, including their personal data and the specified date of travel, using the official form approved by the authority, and these requests will be submitted electronically through the platform dedicated to ensuring speed and accuracy in processing.

The authority stressed that this measure aims to regulate the process of departure of expatriate workers, ensure their compliance with legal regulations, protect the rights of workers and employers, and reduce violations associated with leaving the country without prior notice. The Authority also called on employers and expatriate workers to fully comply with this procedure, and this circular comes as part of the government's efforts to develop the work environment, this circular will take effect from July 1, 2025."