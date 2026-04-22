The UK has signed an investment partnership with Australia to support superannuation and pension capital investment between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers at the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Washington DC last week.

It is hoped the agreement will help to secure more two‑way investment in jobs and industries and strong returns for investors from both countries by supporting an investment environment that helps superannuation and pension fund capital flow more easily.

The MoU will not direct how funds invest; each fund remains fully independent to act in the best financial interest of their members.

The partnership focuses on three areas of practical collaboration:

Policy dialogue and the sharing of expertise.

Reducing barriers to cross‑border investment and promoting strong investment settings.

Network‑building to help facilitate investment opportunities that benefit members in both countries.

The UK Office for Investment and the Australian Treasury will lead this work with support from other government agencies.