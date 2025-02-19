Evelyn Partners International, the Jersey-based subsidiary of Evelyn Partners, the wealth manager, is relocating to a new office in the island's capital St. Helier.

In a statement today (19 February), it said the move to No. 1 Grenville Street places the team at the heart of St. Helier’s thriving business community in a modern office space with panoramic views of the town.

The relocation ties in with Evelyn Partner’s decision to sell its professional services division with the sale expected to complete by the end of the first quarter.

The International office has also bolstered its wealth management business with a raft of experienced hires as it looks to strengthen its investment management proposition to ensure every client receives a high level of attention and personal service.

The Evelyn Partners Jersey team pictured above left to right back row: Steve Barnett – compliance manager / MLCO, Ken Brawley compliance analyst. Matt Falla – managing director, Rosemary Satchwell – head of compliance / MLRO, Ian Leverington – associate director. Front row: Craig McGuire – investment director, Jason Downie – investment manager, Andrew Blake – investment director, Rod Sallis – investment director, Rory Drummond – client administrator/graduate.

New appointments include Rod Sallis, who joined the Jersey team as investment director in October of last year. Sallis, who specialises in investment advice and management for High-Net-Worth individuals, families, charities, offshore trusts and corporate structures, brings more than 15 years' experience in the wealth management industry to Evelyn. He joined from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management where he was director of stockbroking.

Separately, Jason Downie joined as investment manager in November. Downie, a chartered member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) who specialises in portfolio construction, review and monitoring, joined Evelyn from RBC Brewin Dolphin where he was involved in the active management of fiduciary and private client investments.

Both of their expertise complement the appointment of Craig McGuire as an investment director in the Jersey office in May last year. McGuire, who has 25 years’ wealth management experience, recently worked at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management where he spent eight years as a director in its Jersey office.

In addition, Ian Leverington has joined Evelyn's Jersey team as associate director in December. Leverington, a Chartered Financial Analyst with almost 40 years in the wealth management sector, previously enjoyed stints at Kleinwort Hambros Jersey as a senior investment manager and roles as a regulated director of various KH-administered companies and a pension trustee for KH employees.

Other new joiners include Steve Barnett as MLCO and compliance manager. Barnett, who holds the ICA Diploma in Compliance and ICA Advanced Certificate in Compliance and Financial Crime, has 18 years’ experience in the financial services industry and joined Evelyn Partners following 12 years working in various fund compliance roles for a major US corporation in Jersey.

Finally, Rory Drummond has joined the Evelyn team as a graduate and is on the pathway to becoming an Investment Manager. Drummond, who grew up in Jersey until the age of 14 before moving to Bahrain with his family, graduated from the University of Sussex with a BSc in Business and Management Studies last summer.

Separately, associate director Andrew Blake was promoted to the position of investment director in October from associate director. With over 20 years of experience in financial services, Andrew focuses on portfolio construction to help clients achieve their financial goals and is a sector specialist in consumer services. A CFA charter hold and member of the CISI, he first joined Evelyn Partners International in August 2019, following a 12-year tenure at RBC.

Matt Falla, managing partner of Evelyn Partners’ Jersey office said: “Our new location puts us in the heart of the business community in Jersey alongside family businesses, hedge funds and tech entities which align with our DNA of entrepreneurial assistance.

“Along with a new office, I am delighted to welcome new members to our international team. We have expanded our advisory capabilities by bringing in more investment management professionals with a wealth of experience to meet the needs of our clients. A new structure and more experience in direct asset management complements our dual expert approach at Evelyn Partners, where clients can be supported by both a financial planner and investment manager.

“In addition to experienced hires, we have considered the succession of our team with the hiring of a graduate and the promotion of an existing team member to help meet our ambitious plans to grow our wealth management business and ensure our clients our managed by multiple different touch points.”