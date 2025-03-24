Equiom Group has appointed Sharon Yam as its new regional head of Asia, with responsibility for driving the strategic growth, operational excellence, and business development of the business across the region.

With over 20 years of experience in private wealth, fiduciary, and corporate services, she has held senior leadership and board positions at major financial institutions and asset management firms, including Ocorian, TMF, BNP Paribas Private Bank, and Citigroup. Her expertise spans business transformation, change management, and corporate governance, with a strong focus on delivering tailored solutions to clients worldwide.

She joins Equiom with a strong academic and professional background, holding a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accountancy from the University of Hull and executive education from Harvard Business School. She is a Senior Accredited Director of the Singapore Institute of Directors, a Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP), and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Having successfully led operations across multiple international markets, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, working with family offices, private clients and global corporates, Sharon is well-equipped to lead Equiom’s expanding operations in the region.

Yam said: “I am excited to join Equiom at a time of significant growth and opportunity in the Asian market. I look forward to working with our talented team to enhance our service offerings, strengthen client relationships, and drive strategic expansion across the region.”

Jon Jennings, CEO of Equiom, stated: “We are delighted to have Sharon on board as our new Regional Head of Asia. Her wealth of experience, leadership skills, and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in advancing our growth strategy in the region. We look forward to the positive impact she will bring to our business and clients.”