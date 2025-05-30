Equiom has announced Vicky Stables to the role of Managing Director of its Jersey office, following her joining the firm in April 2024 as Head of Private Wealth and Family Office.

The Jersey office offers Corporate Services, Private Wealth, Family Office, and Employee Retirement and Reward Services. Stables' extensive experience in managing relationships with high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, particularly in Asia and the Far and Middle East, will support the growth objectives.

Stables is an Associate of the Corporate Governance Institute, a Chartered Manager of the Chartered Management Institute, and holds certificates in Islamic Finance and Offshore Administration. She has been recognised as a Citywealth IFC Powerwoman and Future Leader.

Stables said: "I am proud to take on the role of Managing Director for Equiom’s Jersey office. Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working with a talented team and engaging with our valued clients. I look forward to leading our Jersey office as we continue to expand our services and uphold the high standards that Equiom is known for."

Jon Jennings, CEO of Equiom Group, said: "Vicky’s promotion is a testament to her leadership and the depth of experience she brings to our organisation. Her appointment aligns with our strategic focus on growth and our commitment to nurturing talent from within. I am confident that under Vicky’s leadership, our Jersey office will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

This appointment follows a series of strategic senior hires in Jersey, including the addition of Mark Lindsay as Head of Employee Retirement & Reward Services and Natalie McGinness as Director within the same team, as well as Sarah Cobden as Head of Corporate Services – Jersey and Vanessa Blanchet as Executive Director, Corporate Services – Jersey.