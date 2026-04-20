Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius dies at 89

Veteran investor Mark Mobius has passed away on 15 April in Singapore at the age of 89.

Mobius is widely regarded as one of the early investors in emerging markets, travelling extensively to gain first-hand insights in markets previously overlooked by global investors, leading Reuters to dub him ‘the godfather of emerging markets’.

Mobius joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1987 to run Templeton Emerging Markets, one of the world’s first emerging markets funds. He remained there for over 30 years before launching his eponymous fund house Mobius Capital Partners in 2018 with former colleagues Carlos von Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

Mobius Investments partners John Ninia and Eric Nguyen will assume leadership responsibilities, the firm said in a LinkedIn post. The business will continue to operate without changes to its investment approach or day-to-day operations.