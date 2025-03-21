The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has unveiled its Investor Education brochure, titled “Invest Early, Achieve Big – Five questions on investing to build wealth over time”.

In a statement on 20 March, EFAMA said two leading experts in the field of investor education -- Professor Luigi Guiso and Anne Lester, provided answers to five fundamental questions about investing:

1. Why is it important to invest?

2. How can a beginner start investing?

3. Why start investing early?

4. How can investing align with long-term goals?

5. What are some common mistakes to avoid when investing?

In addition, five European citizens from diverse backgrounds, age groups, and careers shared their personal experiences and approaches to investing in practice.

The brochure is part of EFAMA’s contribution to Global Money Week (GMW), an initiative led by the OECD to enhance financial literacy among young people worldwide. GMW, which started on 17 March, aims to ensure that young individuals have access to high-quality financial education, empowering them to build financial resilience and secure their future well-being.

To further engage the public, EFAMA will host a webinar in the coming weeks to present the brochure and discuss the upcoming European strategy for financial literacy.

Bernard Delbecque, senior director, economics & research at EFAMA, said: “This brochure is a valuable resource for all, but it is particularly designed for first-time earners. It explains why and how to start investing as early as possible to achieve long-term financial goals.

"The key is to start with small and regular investments to leverage the power of compound interest. Investing is a journey toward financial security, helping individuals reach life milestones such as a dream home or preparing for retirement.”

This latest brochure builds on two previous publications. The first targeted millennials and provided practical steps for getting started with investing. The second focused on sustainable investing and addressed nine key questions related to the topic.