Eastspring Investments has appointed Schroders’ Szu Yi Chin as head of global financial institutions and intermediaries, a newly created role.

Chin, who was previously head of wealth and product Asia Pacific at Schroders, joins the asset management business of Prudential in September. She will be based in Singapore and report to Salman Haider, chief distribution officer, head of ASEAN, Eastspring Investments and CEO of Eastspring Singapore.

In her new role, Chin will lead Eastspring’s coverage of global banks and intermediaries across the firm’s distribution network and collaborate with Eastspring teams to address clients’ changing needs and enhance the retail offering.

Haider said: “Szu Yi’s experience in asset management across distribution, retail, and business development roles over the years gives her a unique perspective on the industry.

“She has a proven track record in working in and with the region and the wealth space, and her appointment reflects our continued investment in an agile, client-focused, and innovative intermediary business. I look forward to growing the Eastspring franchise and deepening client engagement with her partnership.”