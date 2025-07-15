Osmosis Investment Management has launched two sustainable credit funds - the Osmosis Global Credit UCITS Fund and the Osmosis Global High Yield UCITS Fund, via its Netherlands-based entity.

The strategies applied in these funds, which went live on 2 July, are managed by Osmosis’s newly established Netherlands-based affiliate Osmosis Investment Management NL B.V. (Osmosis NL), and launched with EUR €300m seed investment from the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) of Australia.

Both strategies are designed to target strong risk-adjusted returns versus the index across diverse market cycles, while maintaining the firm’s core commitment to sustainable investing.

Osmosis CEO Ben Dear said: “Osmosis has seamlessly integrated two institutional-grade, actively managed investment funds with our hallmark approach: sustainable, cost efficient, and research driven investment solutions for investors navigating today’s complex and fast-evolving market environment,”

He added: “Our seasoned portfolio management team in the Netherlands applies a rigorous top-down and bottom-up investment framework, aiming to generate alpha by targeting financially resilient companies aligned with the transition to a more sustainable global economy.”

Osmosis’s Fixed Income business, under the leadership of CIO Victor Verberk, is described by the firm as a “scale-up” rather than a “start-up” and now comprises a dedicated team of 12 full-time professionals.

Peter Kwaak is the lead portfolio manager for the Osmosis Global Credit UCITS Fund while Patrick Bawlf leads the Osmosis Global High Yield UCITS Fund.

Alison Tarditi, CIO, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation said: “We are in the business of building, supporting and growing deeply talented and future-fit asset managers, like Osmosis NL, that bring innovative investment solutions to life. We look for market-leadership via thoughtful value propositions, crispness of purpose, and, most importantly, agile risk-management. Osmosis NL demonstrates these characteristics.

"We believe this will enable them to manufacture the dependable net return streams our customers need.”