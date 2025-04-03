Quilter Cheviot Europe, the Dublin-based arm of wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, has today announced the launch of three new international funds.

The Quilter Cheviot International Funds are a series of multi-asset funds available to international clients in three risk levels and four currencies: Euro, Sterling, US Dollar and Singapore Dollar.

The funds available are:

• Quilter Cheviot International Balanced

• Quilter Cheviot International Growth

• Quilter Cheviot International Equity

The funds will invest in a combination of equities, fixed income, and alternative investments, including hedge funds, absolute return funds and commercial property. This will be done via both direct holdings and in third-party funds.

The funds are aligned to the core Quilter Cheviot asset allocation models, which serve as a guide for its discretionary portfolio service. These funds will benefit from the same rigorous investment process with inputs from the 20-plus dedicated equity, fixed interest and fund research teams, along with the same investment oversight committees and risk controls in place.

Advisers and clients can invest directly via Quilter Cheviot Europe or through one of the 10 platforms the funds will feature on. The funds have a minimum investment of €20,000.

Andrew Fahy, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot Europe, said: “We are delighted to offer a range of multi-asset funds across various risk levels to advisers and their clients. Introducing a unitised fund range will complement our discretionary portfolio offering, giving advisers the optionality when it comes to investing their clients’ money.

“It is important advisers have faith in the investments they are recommending to clients. As such, we have developed these funds based on feedback from financial advisers, and we look forward to working closely with them to provide a robust investment range to their clients.

“We have a strong investment process, underpinned by one of the leading and most experienced research teams in the industry. Investors will benefit from their expertise in identifying exciting opportunities across direct equities, bonds, and third-party funds.”