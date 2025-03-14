The Dubai Financial Services Authority today (14 March) named Alan Linning as managing director, enforcement, effective 28 July 2025.

Linning (pictured), a legal and regulatory expert, brings more than three decades of experience in the law, enforcement and compliance, the statement said.

He will lead the DFSA’s Enforcement Division.

Linning was most recently a partner at Mayer Brown in Hong Kong and will succeed Patrick Meaney, who has led the division for over seven years. During this time, Meaney played a "pivotal role" in strengthening the DFSA’s enforcement framework and enhancing regulatory capabilities.

Ian Johnston, chief executive of the DFSA, said: “I am delighted to appoint Alan Linning to the DFSA as our new Managing Director, Enforcement. His extensive experience in legal, regulatory, and enforcement matters makes him the ideal leader to continue building our enforcement capabilities. Alan’s appointment reaffirms our unwavering focus on upholding the integrity of the financial services sector and protecting investors.

"On behalf of the DFSA Board and Executive Committee, I would like to thank Patrick for his hard work, dedication, and support for the organisation. Under his leadership, the DFSA’s Enforcement function has gained a strong reputation for being effective, fair, and proportionate – acting as a credible deterrent against misconduct.”

Linning said: “I am honoured to take on this new role and look forward to working with my future colleagues to continue the excellent work done by the DFSA. It is crucial that we continue to foster trust and confidence in the DIFC, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates’ financial services sector – so that they remain safe, sound, and resilient.”