DoubleLine Capital nabs GSAM's head of client business

DoubleLine Capital has hired Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Ali Zaidi as head of international client business.

Based in DoubleLine’s Dubai office, Zaidi will report to DoubleLine president, Ron Redell, and will lead the investment adviser’s international client team in developing business and serving clients outside the United States.

Zaidi previously spent 15 years at GSAM as head of client business MENA. Prior to that, he worked in structuring and sales of credit and structured products (including Sharia-compliant products); financial control of equities and equity derivatives; and auditing in financial services.

Redell said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ali on board. His broad experience will elevate our firm in bringing to global clients our asset-management expertise.”

Zaidi added: “As an independent employee-owned firm, DoubleLine has an alignment of interest and values that resonates with clients. I am excited to join and deliver our firm’s thought leadership and fixed income expertise to our global clients.”