Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA), a German crypto and digital asset manager, is expanding its European operations with the opening of a new office in Paris, France.

This expansion is a strategic positioning that places DDA at the heart of France’s economic evolution and enables DDA to better serve the growing demand for crypto investment solutions in France. DDA’s crypto ETPs are already listed on Euronext Paris, offering French investors convenient and regulated exposure to the dynamic digital asset market.

With this expansion, DDA said it aimed to further strengthen its presence in France and introduce a wider range of crypto ETPs, white-label solutions and tailored investment strategies.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in our European growth strategy. By expanding our presence, we aim to better serve the evolving needs of our clients and offer them access to a wider range of innovative crypto investment solutions,” said Max Lautenschläger, managing partner at Deutsche Digital Assets.

“We’re proud to announce the opening of our Paris office, reflecting our ambition to become a key player in the world of crypto investment solutions in Europe. Growth and innovation will drive our development strategy as we expand our presence in this dynamic market.” said Romain Bensoussan, head of sales at Deutsche Digital Assets.

The new office will be led by Romain Bensoussan, DDA’s head of sales and will serve as a hub for continued growth in France, enabling the company, established in 2017, to better serve its existing clientele and build stronger relationships with local investors and partners, the statement concluded.