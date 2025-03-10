We are extending by one week the opportunity for advisers to make nominations of their chosen preferred products and services providers to the International Adviser Global financial Services Awards 2025.

The new deadline date for nominations is now Monday 17 March.

We are specifically asking IA readers to nominate the companies that have excelled across the last 12 months in a series of categories across cross-border products, services and funds.

You must be a financial adviser/planner, wealth manager to qualify under our rules to nominate product and service providers for these awards.

Please do take this opportunity to have your say - it's a very simple process!

Click here to nominate within the different categories.