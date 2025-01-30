Danske Bank is to become the first financial institution in the Nordic region to implement BlackRock's Aladdin Wealth platform into its personal customer investment services.

Aladdin Wealth unifies the investment management process by combining "comprehensive" portfolio management as well as data and risk analytics on a single platform, enabling the delivery of holistic wealth advisory services.

With this collaboration, Danske Bank said in a statement today (30 January) it aims to increase proactivity and engagement for its investment customers via a more scalable approach to its already existing strong investment competencies.

Anne Buchardt, head of private banking and investments, said: “With Aladdin Wealth, we get a solution that builds on our already strong foundation for offering best-in-class investment advice and services. This platform provides us with scalable tools allowing us to support our customers with even better and more timely advice based on a thorough analysis of their current investment portfolio.

"Furthermore, our customers will benefit from a comprehensive view of their holdings and a more personalised service, no matter whether they prefer personal advice from one of our specialists or utilise our strong do-it-yourself solutions.”

Elisabeth Sterner, head of Nordic region at BlackRock, said: “We are delighted to extend our capabilities to support Danske Bank’s customer experience. BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth platform gives advisers access to timely data and insights to better support their customer’s individual long term financial goals.

"As wealth management evolves to be more personalized and advisory-driven, more wealth managers are seeking the breadth of BlackRock’s platform to deliver integrated investment and technology solutions across the whole portfolio, and we are thrilled to cooperate with Danske Bank on the next chapter of their journey.”