Cypher Capital has launched a digital assets fund trading digital markets through a multi-strategy approach.

The Cypher Digital fund is an open-ended vehicle registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and managed by Cypher Capital (BVI), the group’s regulated investment manager, with fund administration by Formidium and audit by BDO.

Cypher Capital said the fund is the digital assets pillar of its multi-asset platform, which includes digital assets, AI infrastructure and private equity. The fund trades digital markets through a multi-strategy approach combining a market-neutral core, systematic strategies and a thematic overlay, managed as one portfolio under one risk framework, around the clock. The strategy has been traded with proprietary capital since April 2026.

Bijan Alizadeh, founder and chairman of Cypher Capital, said: “Everything we have built since 2022 started with our own conviction and our own capital. The Cypher Digital fund brings that conviction into an institutional structure – governed, audited and regulated – so that investors who share our view of where markets are going can access it properly.”

Kim Wong, Cypher Capital CIO, added: “In June we argued that the market had already moved – that price discovery now happens around the clock, on venues most institutions still cannot reach. The Fund is that argument, operationalised. We built the vehicle we said the market was missing.”