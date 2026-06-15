A specialist firm dedicated to supporting British expatriates across Europe with tax-led, cross-border financial planning has launched today.

AAF Financial Planning Europe hopes to tap into the estimated one million British citizens living across Europe who require specialist cross-border financial planning services, particularly in the face of increasingly complex tax, pension and residency rules.

AAF Financial Planning Europe takes a coordinated approach to managing British expats’ financial affairs across multiple jurisdictions, specialising in helping them:

Navigate complex cross-border tax and residency rules

Structure investments efficiently across jurisdictions

Plan for retirement in Europe, including relocation from the UK and the Middle East

Protect, preserve and transfer wealth across borders

Between them, the team has held senior positions at organisations including Lloyds

International, Nedbank, The Fry Group and The Arlo Group, while also delivering specialist expatriate tax advisory services through ATC Tax.

Finn Houlihan, managing director at AAF Financial Planning Europe, said: "Too often, pensions, investments, estate planning and taxation are treated as separate disciplines. For expatriates living internationally, these areas are deeply interconnected. Our approach is designed to bring them together into a single, coherent strategy that reflects the realities of cross-border living."

He added: “We want to provide British expatriates with a joined-up service that gives them clarity, confidence and peace of mind as they build their lives and wealth across

Europe. We are proud to launch a firm built on deep technical expertise, international experience, and a shared commitment to doing things properly for clients who live and work across borders.”