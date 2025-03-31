The fourth annual II Connect 2025 event will take place on Tuesday 20 May, 9am-4pm at the Cavendish Conference Centre (22 Duchess Mews) in London's Marylebone/West End.

II Connect 2025 (click here to register) will continue its innovative and highly participatory format with the popular live on-stage case study returning and some pertinent speaker/sponsor sessions from Canada Life, Finance Isle of Man, Marlborough, QB Partners, UAP Group that will be rolling out details of over coming weeks.

Also among themes at this year's event a particular highlight is set to be an on stage debate, on the non-dom exodus from the UK and soaring demand among clients for cross border tax planning, by a panel featuring some key names from within the biggest advisory companies.

"Our panel of top advisers with unrivalled insights into cross jurisdictional planning will drill down into the detail and provide some bespoke clarity amid all the noise", said G&M Media and II editor-in-chief Mark Battersby, "We can't wait to share the participants with you, so watch this space this week as we reveal all.

"It is obvious that the changing face of the cross-border financial services industry and how ongoing regulatory changes and forthcoming potential political changes in various regions – including the UK – will impact at the forefront of many advisers and wealth managers minds."

To register to attend this event, click here, or for further information please email [email protected]