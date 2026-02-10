Countrywide Assured expands access to onshore bond through AJ Bell

Countrywide Assured has teamed up with AJ Bell to distribute the Countrywide Assured Onshore Bond through AJ Bell’s Investcentre platform as the life company looks to strengthen its presence in the tax and estate planning space.

The Countrywide Assured Onshore Bond facilitates simple tax reporting and tax efficiency, flexible investment management, and compatibility with estate and trust planning.

Countrywide Assured, a UK subsidiary of Chesnara, said advisers will now be able to integrate the bond more easily into client portfolios, alongside other tax wrappers, to support financial planning as demand for onshore bond solutions continues to grow.

Jackie Ronson, UK CEO, said: “This collaboration allows us to expand our presence in the onshore bond market, offering customers greater choice and flexibility.

“Our collaboration gives AJ Bell Investcentre advisers and their customers access to the financial planning advantages of our onshore bond proposition and allows us to bring the product to a wider range of customers.”

Mark Rendle, AJ Bell advised product director, added: “As advisers continue to navigate a constantly evolving tax environment to protect client wealth, we’re pleased to announce the addition of the Countrywide Assured Onshore Bond to AJ Bell Investcentre, having recently also launched our third trust in a matter of months.

“Alongside our existing suite of tax and estate planning tools including offshore bonds and trusts, the onshore bond augments one of the more comprehensive IHT planning suites in the advised market via Investcentre, providing advisers with a range of flexible, tax-efficient solutions to deal with the evolving needs of clients.”