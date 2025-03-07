Close Brothers Asset Management has unveiled its new name: TrinityBridge, following completion of the sale by Close Brothers Group.

As TrinityBridge, the company embarks on a new and exciting future as a standalone and independently run wealth management firm. TrinityBridge is well placed to fulfil its growth ambitions and, as part of this, the business will be investing heavily in its technology to ensure best in class capabilities.

TrinityBridge was chosen as a name that reflects the business and acknowledges the enduring relationships that exist between clients, their investment managers and their professional advisers, the statement said, adding that it represents strong connections and longevity, concepts that are essential parts of the business and how it views its interactions with clients.

Eddy Reynolds, CEO of TrinityBridge, said: “We’re extremely pleased to unveil our new name, TrinityBridge, and I am hugely excited for our future as a standalone business. I would like to thank my colleagues who have worked tirelessly on creating our new name and narrative, one that I believes reflects our business and our philosophy.

“Today is important in marking a new chapter in our company’s history. We have grown significantly in recent years, both organically and through considered acquisitions, and welcomed a number of incredibly high calibre wealth management professionals looking for a new home for them and their clients. We will now accelerate our programme of investment, build our capabilities, and continue to grow. I look forward to ongoing success as TrinityBridge, continuing to help safeguard and build our clients’ wealth.”