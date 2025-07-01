Citi Wealth partners with Allfunds to boost fund service

Citi Wealth is partnering with wealth tech firm Allfunds to utilise its technology platform and streamline the trading process for clients.

As well as benefitting from enhanced trade execution, Citi Wealth clients will have access to the third-party investment offerings available through Allfunds’ platform.

Citi Private Bank in EMEA will be the first to leverage Allfunds’ offering later this year, with additional regions expected to adopt the platform in 2026 and 2027.

Daniel O’Donnell, head of alternatives and investment manager solutions, commented: “We are focused on establishing strong partnerships with best-in-class providers to support growth and innovation across Citi Wealth.

“Our partnership with Allfunds is an important step in our efforts to strengthen and simplify our business and enhance our client and banker experience.”

Gianluca Renzini, chief commercial officer at Allfunds, added: “Citi Wealth brings deep expertise in client solutions and wealth management to everything they do.

"This collaboration supports our position as a premier technology partner for top-tier firms like Citi in addressing market changes and continuing to deliver the outstanding service their clients expect.”