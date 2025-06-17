Chubb Life Hong Kong has launched its first wealth centre - Chubb 1792 Club - to serve the increasing health and wealth needs of affluent customers and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals in Hong Kong as well as incoming visitors to the city.

Located at The Gateway in Tsim Sha Tsui, a premier business and tourism district, Chubb 1792 Club - named after Chubb's foundational year - is part of the growth in Hong Kong's position as a global insurance and wealth management hub. Chubb Life cites end-2023 data suggesting that the asset and wealth management sector reached HK$31.2trn, with 64% of assets sourced from non-Hong Kong residents.

It added the life insurance sector saw record-breaking sales in 2024 as both local residents and Mainland Chinese visitors sought protection and wealth management solutions. Notably, Mainland Chinese visitors spent HK$62.8bn in 2024 mainly on life, critical illness and medical policies, a 6.5% increase from the previous year, reinforcing the city's potential to attract and manage wealth for affluent and HNW individuals.

Chubb Life offers a suite of insurance solutions, including wealth preservation and intergenerational legacy management. In response to this growing demand, Chubb Life HK has expanded its portfolio with tailored insurance solutions, including its flagship Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan III, as well as Future Achiever Savings Plan II and Infinity Prestige Life Insurance Plan.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said: "The launch of Chubb 1792 Club represents a bold leap in our continued expansion in the wealth management space. It reflects our long-standing commitment to serving the evolving needs of customers with differentiated, high-touch solutions that go beyond traditional insurance."

Chubb has operations in 54 countries and territories, providing commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. It employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide.