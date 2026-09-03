Carmignac has opened a new regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as part of its international expansion strategy.

Christophe Younes has been appointed senior executive officer of Carmignac Middle East and head of Middle East having rejoined Carmignac earlier this year from PIMCO, where he was responsible for raising capital across the firm's public and private investment strategies in France and Monaco.

Based in Dubai, Younes will support the development of Carmignac's distribution across the UAE and the wider region, with a focus on strengthening relationships with institutional and wealth investors.

Younes will be supported by a board of directors including Habib Achkar, the founder of Marcory Advisors who joined Carmignac’s board in 2024.

Carmignac’s decision to establish a new office in the UAE is based on its confidence in the country’s long-term growth prospects as one of the world's fastest-growing wealth markets.

Rose Ouahba, group deputy CEO, board member of Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg and Carmignac Middle East, said: “The launch of a dedicated Dubai office marks a major milestone in Carmignac’s international ambitions across growth markets. With deep experience serving private banks and institutional clients across Europe, we look forward to bringing our expertise to the UAE while learning from local and regional institutions.

“I am pleased to welcome Christophe back to the team. His experience advising private wealth clients internationally makes him ideally suited to lead our expansion into this strategically important and rapidly evolving market. His humility, technical expertise and passion for this project have been a genuine source of inspiration as we embark on this new chapter.”

Younes said: “I am honoured to lead the opening of Carmignac’s Dubai office – our first on-the-ground presence in the Middle East and the foundation for long-term growth in the region.

“As one of the world’s most dynamic and advanced financial centres, underpinned by an ambitious economic agenda, DIFC offers agile, conviction-driven active asset managers like Carmignac unrivalled access to some of the world’s most sophisticated and discerning investors.”