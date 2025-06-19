Capital International Group Limited has announced the acquision of APW Investors Limited (APWIL), the independent asset management firm based in Jersey and part of Affinity Private Wealth.

This move follows the Group’s 2024 entry into the Jersey market and strengthens its presence beyond its established operations in the Isle of Man and South Africa.

Capital International says the acquisition will expand its client base, and reinforce its commitment to responsible and sustainable investing, given the existing track record of Affinity's investment business, the expertise it carries and its client base.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Jersey.

Key benefits outlined include:

Deeper Jersey Footprint: With an existing base in St Helier, this acquisition significantly scales the Capital International’s presence, team, and capabilities in Jersey.

Investment Solutions: APWIL offer a range of services from Jersey, including discretionary investment management, investment oversight and advisory, model portfolio services, and execution only.

Sustainable Investment Leadership: Both Capital International Limited and APWIL are UN PRI signatories. APWIL’s sustainable investment credentials also align with Capital International’s Conscious Capital ethos.

Access to UCITS Fund: The Affinity Better World Growth Fund, advised and distributed by APWIL, will now be more accessible to Capital International’s intermediaries, advisers and clients.

Antony Kelsey, Head of Asset Management at Capital International, said: "We are thrilled to welcome APWIL into the Capital International family. This acquisition represents another significant milestone in our growth journey and greatly consolidates our initial Jersey presence. We are looking forward to working with Ben, Russell, Jon and the wider APWIL team to drive strong growth and performance from Jersey"

Ben Stott, Managing Director of APWIL, said: "I am extremely proud to lead our team of talented and dedicated professionals into its new home with Capital International. From our initial interactions with their leadership team, it was obvious that we share a belief in exceptional client delivery, alongside innovative investment solutions. It is exciting to expand our offering for our existing and future clients, who will also benefit from access to Capital International’s market leading technology."

Anthony Long, Chairman of Capital International Group, said: "Affinity’s investment business has long been on our radar, not just for its investment excellence, but for its leadership in sustainability and community engagement. This acquisition is a great fit for our long-term vision."

David Stearn, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Private Wealth, said: "Parting with our Investment team is emotional for us, when we formed Affinity in 2011 we did so as two businesses with one common aim and focus. This is however an incredibly exciting opportunity for the investment team to continue to build and enhance their existing offering with scale. We are delighted to see the investment business pass to great new owners who have a very similar culture and value set, and we have no doubt the team will flourish at Capital International. As for Affinity, we will continue to focus on growing and expanding our private client structuring services and look forward to the journey ahead."