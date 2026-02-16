Canada Life's international wealth arm reports 42% sales growth in 2025

Canada Life's international wealth business reported sales growth of 42% in 2025, according to its latest financial results.

Canada Life UK saw its sales growth jump 17% to £5.2bn, largely driven by 'record sales' within its international wealth business, according to the financial statements. The frim said it had seen 'strong customer demand' for international products amid changes to the UK's tax landscape.

Canada Life's assets under mangement rose to £39bn as of 31 December last year. The firm said that having launched online applications for international bonds in 2025, it had reduced its overall cycle times by up to 85%.

Emma Watkins, CEO of Canada Life UK, said: “2025 has been a year of significant strategic progress, underpinned by strong sales growth. Our success is founded on our well-established portfolio of businesses, with record sales in Retirement and International Wealth driving double-digit growth and reinforcing our position as a leading retirement, wealth and group protection provider.

“Our strategic investment in core capabilities, technology and product enhancements, and customer experience ensures we are exceptionally well positioned to seize the growth opportunities ahead."