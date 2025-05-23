Great-West Lifeco Inc. has appointed Lindsey Rix-Broom, currently CEO of Canada Life UK, as CEO, Europe, effective 1 July, followingthe previous announcement that David Harney, President and COO, Europe and Capital & Risk Solutions, would become President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life, also effective 1 July.

Rix-Broom will report directly to Lifeco’s President & CEO and join the Lifeco Executive Management Committee. She will continue to lead Canada Life U.K. until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition and continued momentum, the company said.

It added: "As the CEO of Canada Life UK, she’s brought strong focus and ambition, delivering on strategic priorities to simplify, modernize, and grow the business. She’s spearheaded substantial growth across key business lines, capitalized on a significant market opportunity within the UK Bulk Purchase Annuity sector, unlocked significant value from the balance sheet, and led major modernization efforts across operations and technology."

David Harney, Incoming President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life, added: "Lindsey’s skill, leadership, commercial acumen, and customer focus have created strong momentum in our UK business, and I know she’ll bring the same disciplined approach to this role leading our European business segment. I look forward to working closely with Lindsey as we advance Lifeco’s strategy in Europe."

Paul Mahon, President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life, added: "Lindsey is a proven leader who has demonstrated her ability to deliver sustainable growth and value. With these changes, David Harney has a strong and experienced team to execute against Lifeco’s ambitions as he takes on the leadership of the company."

Rix-Broom, Incoming CEO, Europe, said: "I’m excited about the opportunity to work alongside our leaders across Europe to expand our presence and impact for customers in the UK, Ireland, and Germany. We have focused strategies, strong teams, and a culture of excellence when it comes to delivering for our customers. I look forward to continuing to build upon Lifeco’s momentum established under David Harney."