Don't miss out on Canada Life guru John Chew's financial planning technical insights at II Connect as the countdown to the big day gets closer.

This free-to-attend must-see event on 20 May, which once again takes place at the Cavendish Conference Centre in 22 Duchess Mews, Marylebone, London, for international advisers and wealth managers is open to the readers of Investment International and our sister title International Adviser, with places on a strictly first come, first served basis being snapped up.

Among the highlights in the agenda below include sessions by Canada Life, Canaccord Wealth, Finance Isle of Man, Marlborough, QB Partners and UAP Group.

II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: “As with all of our events we aim to bring together the key decision makers from within our industry to present, discuss and debate the burning issues of the day. 2025 is another big year for our industry and we have some big topics ready to be debated on our agenda.

To attend this event, click here, or for further information please email [email protected]