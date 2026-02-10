Canaccord Wealth launches new International MPS Lite range on Novia Global 

Canaccord Wealth has unveiled a new International Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) range available exclusively on the Novia Global platform.

The Canaccord Wealth International Managed Portfolio Service (IMPS) Lite range is a streamlined discretionary version of Canaccord’s existing IMPS offering, which is already available on Novia Global.

The new range is available in three risk profiles – low-to-medium, medium and medium-to-high – replicating the asset and sector allocations of Canaccord’s original IMPS models.

Features of the new IMPS include no annual management charge and lower transaction costs, due to reduced trading activity, and the ability to invest in a range of currencies, including sterling, US dollars and euros.

Matthew Wintour, Canaccord’s head of international distribution, said: “We are always striving to improve our services to the international adviser community.

“That’s why we ask for feedback, listen carefully to what our stakeholders say and evolve our proposition based on the needs of advisers and their clients.

“The aim of the IMPS Lite models is to offer an efficient discretionary solution without sacrificing the rigour of active investment selection and tactical asset allocation.”

Linda Johnstone, Novia Global’s head of investment proposition, added: “This launch gives advisers on our platform exclusive access to a high-quality discretionary solution from a well-established investment manager.

“It enhances the existing Canaccord IMPS range already available on Novia Global and reflects our focus on curating strong third-party propositions that meet the needs of international advisers and their clients.”