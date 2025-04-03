Canaccord Wealth has appointed Matthew (Matt) Wintour as its new head of international distribution.

Wintour (pictured) will work to enhance Canaccord Wealth’s profile with IFAs across the crown dependencies.

He has joined the business as part of Canaccord Wealth’s acquisition of Brooks Macdonald International (BMI), where he had worked for ten years.

After relocating to Jersey from London, where he worked in wealth management, Wintour held various positions at BMI, most recently leading the advisor solutions team.

In his new role, he will lead the international sales team, continuing to develop Canaccord Wealth’s already strong relationships with advisers and helping deliver our organic growth plans.

Andy Finch, chief executive officer of Canaccord Wealth’s international business said: "Matt's extensive experience and proven track record in wealth management and international advisory solutions make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that under his leadership, our International Sales team will continue to thrive and achieve our ambitious growth objectives."

Wintour said: “I am really looking forward further enhancing Canaccord Wealth’s profile with IFAs across the Crown Dependencies and further afield. We’ve got strong investment performance and a great track record of going above and beyond for our clients. I am excited by what we can achieve.”