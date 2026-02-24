Brooks Macdonald sees return to positive net flows

Brooks Macdonald has seen its first half year of positive net flows since H2 2023, with inflows of £2m in the six months to 31 December 2025.

This contrasts against the £262m net outflows seen in the first half of 2025.

Total funds under management and advice rose by 5% to £20.1bn of which £17.8bn were funds under managements and £2.3bn were advised-only assets.

Revenue increased by 12% to £58.2m, driven by higher financial planning and fee income but partly offset by lower interest and transactional income.

A fall in statutory profit before tax – £6.2m down from £12.6m in H1 2025 – is attributed to higher organic investment, M&A activity and integration costs.

The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 31 pence per share, up 3%.

Among the group’s strategic and operational highlights, Brooks Macdonald flagged up its investment in digital capability, AI and product innovation as driving scale and efficiency and supporting the return to positive net flows.

Examples include the launch of the Brooks Macdonald mobile app, improving the onboarding of clients through digitisation and deploying AI to reduce the administrative burden.

Commenting on the H1 2026 results, Andrea Montague, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said: "Today's results demonstrate we have good momentum across the business starting with positive net flows and better revenues.

“We've established Brooks Financial and completed the integration creating a scalable, whole of market financial planning capability.

“We've made deliberate investments in the business to drive sustainable growth and I'm confident our capability in investment management and distribution positions us for the future."

In its outlook the group said it expects to continue to invest organically in initiatives aligned to its strategic priorities, as well as reviewing potential financial planning M&A opportunities.

“We expect H1 revenue trends to continue into H2 and for H2 costs, before the FSCS levy, to remain broadly in line with H1.

We currently expect the full-year 2026 financial performance to be in line with market expectations and remain confident in delivering our medium-term targets of annualised net flows of +5% and BAU cost growth of <5%.”

The group will publish its third quarter 2026 FUMA update on 15 April 2026.