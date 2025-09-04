Brooks Macdonald has stemmed outflows following the sale of its international business as it focuses on UK wealth management.

Net outflows for 2025 stood at £0.4bn, slowing from outflows of £0.3bn in the first half of the year to £0.1bn in the second half, the group announced in its full year results today (4 September).

Brooks Macdonald completed the sale of its international arm to Canaccord Wealth in February this year as part of its strategy to reignite growth. The firm also acquired three financial planning businesses and moved from AIM to the main market of the LSE to expand investor access.

The acquisitions supported the increase in total funds under management and advice to £19.2bn, up 17.3% from £16.4bn in June 2024, with positive market and investment performance also playing a part.

Revenue also increased to £111.6m, up 4.6% from £106.7m in 2024, boosted by higher financial planning revenue from the acquired businesses, although this was partially offset by lower interest and fee income.

Commenting on the group’s new direction and the launch of the Global Managed Portfolio Service and a new suite of Retirement Strategies, Andrea Montague, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said: “This year we have focused on the execution of our strategy to reignite growth.

“We are now a UK-focused wealth manager. We have created a scalable financial planning business. We have launched a suite of retirement strategies that meet a growing client need and continue to deliver strong investment performance.”

Montague added Brooks Macdonald will be investing in its technology and AI capabilities, evaluating further M&A opportunities, and enhancing its product offering.

“We are building momentum and creating the conditions for success,” he said. “I am confident in the outlook for the current financial year and beyond.”