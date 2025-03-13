Brooks Macdonald Group today (13 March) issued an update in relation to the proposed admission of its ordinary shares the equity shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

"Further to its announcement on 15 January 2025, the Company expects that (i) Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 28 March 2025; and (ii) the Ordinary Shares will be cancelled from trading on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on 28 March 2025. The last day of trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM is therefore expected to be 27 March 2025", the statement said.

Admission remains subject to a number of conditions, including the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority of a prospectus.

Brooks Macdonald further stated that it does not intend to raise any funds or offer any new ordinary shares in connection with admission and admission will be effected through an introduction of the company's existing ordinary shares.

"Shareholders should note that the Company's shares will no longer be traded on AIM with effect from Admission and should consult their own professional advisers regarding the consequences of Admission.

"Further announcements will be made in due course", the statement concluded.