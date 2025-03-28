Brooks Macdonald Group today (28 March) started trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange as it exits AIM.

In a statement, it said its ordinary shares were admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00am today. Simultaneously, the ordinary shares were cancelled from trading on AIM.

Brooks Macdonald said it does not intend to raise any funds or offer any new ordinary shares in connection with admission and admission will be effected through an introduction of the company's existing ordinary shares.

Following admission, the ordinary shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN of GB00B067N833 and SEDOL of B067N833. The company's ticker will continue to be BRK following admission.

The company's issued ordinary share capital are 16,382,539 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

Andrea Montague (pictured), Brooks Macdonald CEO, said: "As we join the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, I want to thank our IFA partners and clients who have placed their trust in our incredible team to provide consistent service, strong returns, and innovation.

"The move will enhance the Group's corporate profile and broaden our shareholder base. This marks the start of a new chapter, and I am excited about us making the most of the opportunities in the UK wealth market to deliver for all our stakeholders."