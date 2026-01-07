Boston Multi Family Office has appointed Paul Lawrence as managing director of its Jersey office to lead the group’s growth strategy across the Channel Islands.

Lawrence has over 30 years’ experience in fiduciary, fund, and private wealth services in a career spanning the Channel Islands, UK, Isle of Man, and Luxembourg. He joins from fund services provider Belasko where he was group managing director.

The appointment follows Boston Multi Family Office’s acquisition of family office business Aqua Group in 2024 and the subsequent launch of its Jersey office.

Boston Group COO and acting managing director of Boston Jersey, Stephen Wilson, said: “Paul brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will add value to our business as we continue to grow in Jersey and the wider Channel Islands.”

Lawrence added: “I am delighted to have joined the Boston team. I have been impressed with the company culture and standard of client service, and I am very much looking forward to growing the business in Jersey and across the Channel Islands.”