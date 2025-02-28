Block Asset Management (BAM), a pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, has launched the BAM Blockchain Alpha Fund (BAF), a multi-manager hedge fund designed to capture decorrelated alpha from digital asset markets while maintaining robust downside protection.

The launch is initially in Malta, with a Luxembourg debut to follow shortly, providing institutional and qualified investors with a minimum investment of $100,000 and monthly liquidity, BAM said in a statement.

The BAM Blockchain Alpha Fund is open to institutional and qualified investors, with a minimum investment of $100,000 and monthly liquidity.

It is built for investors seeking consistent, risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to traditional financial markets. Unlike directional crypto investments, BAF’s market-neutral, multi-strategy approach harnesses inefficiencies in digital asset markets to generate alpha, independent of broader market conditions.

Leveraging a diverse network of specialized investment teams, BAF systematically identifies and exploits structural mispricing, arbitrage opportunities, and inefficiencies across exchanges, assets, and trading strategies.

Based on back tested performance with real returns and current asset allocation, the portfolio would have produced a 12.9% annualized return since inception (Jan 2020) with 97% positive months (58 out of 60), consistent risk-adjusted performance and protected capital during major crypto downturns.

BAM further said the fund's key differentiators included isolating alpha opportunities without reliance on macroeconomic trends or market directionality, a portfolio of "best-in-class, institutional-grade investment

teams executing proven, non-correlated strategies", designed for low volatility, strong risk-adjusted returns and

minimal drawdowns—even in turbulent markets.

Manuel De Luque Muntaner, founder & CEO at Block Asset Management said that with traditional asset classes facing yield compression and increased correlation, digital asset markets present a rare, untapped alpha source.

"BAF provides a diversified, institutional grade solution to capitalize on these opportunities while mitigating crypto-specific risks. Digital assets represent the first fresh alpha stream in decades.

“With BAF, we offer professional investors a high-conviction, risk-managed approach to accessing these

inefficiencies—without exposure to the volatility of directional crypto investments.”

Block Asset Management S.à.r.l. is registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B219500 regulatory compliance and operational excellence. Its auditor is PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), depositary & banking partner is Swissquote Financial Services & Swissquote Bank Europe, investment manager is AQA Capital Ltd

and fund administrator is Fexserv Fund Services Ltd.