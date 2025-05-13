Blacktower Financial Management is strengthening its position in the Middle East with key developments at its DIFC office, reinforcing its commitment to serving internationally mobile clients with "best-in-class financial advice".

In a statement on 12 May, it said that since launching in the Dubai International Financial Centre in January 2024, Blacktower had made "rapid progress in building a specialist team and enhancing its footprint across the region".

The latest addition to the team is Lucy Driscoll, who joins with a remit to drive growth through relationship development and strategic marketing initiatives. With her experience in the financial services sector and in-depth understanding of the local market, she will play a pivotal role in expanding Blacktower’s presence and influence in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Chris Griffin—one of Blacktower’s lead advisers in the region—has recently achieved Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) status. This globally recognised designation reflects the firm’s commitment to the highest professional standards and its mission to offer robust, client-centred advice across borders.

These updates come as Blacktower places a growing emphasis on developing corporate relationships in the region, enabling the firm to deliver even more value to both individual clients and their businesses. By aligning with regional partners and professional intermediaries, the DIFC office is better positioned than ever to provide comprehensive, compliant solutions for clients with complex cross-border needs.

Gavin Pluck, group CEO of Blacktower Financial Management, said: “As we continue to expand in the UAE and the wider Middle East, our focus remains on delivering tailored financial solutions that address the unique challenges faced by globally mobile clients.

“The addition of new talent and the achievement of professional milestones such as Chris Griffin’s CFP® status, along with his US qualifications, exemplify our commitment to excellence and client service in this growing market.”

As the demand for global financial planning increases, particularly among executives, entrepreneurs, and internationally mobile families, Blacktower said it "continues to invest in the people and expertise that make a real difference to client outcomes".