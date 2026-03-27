Binance Australia Derivatives has been ordered to pay an AUD$10m penalty by the Federal Court after misclassifying more than 85% of its Australian client base over a nine-month period, resulting in more than $12m in losses and fees.

Binance, part of Binance Group - the operator of the world’s largest digital crypto exchange by trading volume - admitted it exposed 524 retail investors to high-risk crypto derivative products without the required consumer protections between July 2022 to April 2023, due to their misclassification as wholesale clients.

Binance admitted to additional failures in client onboarding and poor staff training that allowed clients seeking to be verified as sophisticated investors to make unlimited attempts at a multiple-choice quiz until they achieved a passing score for Binance to assess them as qualifying for 'sophisticated investor' status.

Between July 2022 to April 2023, the company said it failed to comply with multiple obligations, including:

provide a Product Disclosure Statement to retail clients

make a Target Market Determination

maintain a compliant internal dispute resolution system

ensure financial services were provided efficiently, honestly, and fairly

comply with Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence conditions, and

adequately train and ensure competency of employees.

Additionally, the firm's senior compliance staff provided inadequate oversight or review of client applications and supporting documentation, further weakening the onboarding and classification processes. For example, Binance incorrectly assessed an individual as qualifying as a professional investor on the basis that the client certified that they were an ’exempt public authority’, without adequate verification.

This misclassified client group went on to incur $8.66m in client trading losses and paid $3.89m in fees. In addition to the pecuniary penalty, Justice Moshinsky ordered Binance to contribute to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's (ASIC's) costs.

The penalty comes in addition to approximately $13.1m in compensation paid to the affected clients, which ASIC oversaw in 2023.

ASIC Chair Joe Longo said: "Binance’s shortcomings left more than 85% of its Australian customer base exposed to high-risk products they should have never been able to access, and without important consumer protections or rights, costing retail investors millions. This wasn’t just a technical breach - it directly resulted in over $12 million in client losses.

"This is a clear warning to global financial services entities looking to set up shop in Australia. All financial services companies must follow the law from day one, and have proper client onboarding systems and processes in place. This includes financial services that relate to crypto and digital assets."