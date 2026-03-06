Aviva's wealth arm sees profits jump 36% to £175m in 2025

Aviva's wealth arm, which includes its workplace pension, platform and advice arm - including national advice firm Succession Wealth - saw its profits rise 36% to £175m in 2025, the business has revealed.

Its platform also saw its net flows increase by 7% last year to £4.6bn, largely driven by the launch of its onshore bond in the first half of the year.

Assets on its adviser platform stood at £65bn at the end of 2025, while adviser platform customers increased by 11% to over 440,000.

Aviva said its wealth arm is an increasingly important part of its strategy. "We are on track for our £280m profit ambition in 2027. And the importance of wealth within our portfolio is growing," the business said in its results.

"It will soon account for nearly 10% of group earnings, further increasing our share of attractive fee-based income."