Aviva Investors has appointed Duane Green as CEO, Canada and head of Americas distribution, subject to regulatory approval.

Green (pictured) will be based in Toronto and will report to Jill Barber, chief distribution officer, at Aviva Investors. In this new role, he will be lead the distribution team based in Canada and be responsible for all business development and client relationships across the region.

He has over 25 years’ experience within the investment management industry. He was most latterly president & CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada, a position he held for seven years. Prior to this, he held a number of positions with the firm, encompassing a broad range of distribution roles. He also sits on a number of Boards across Canadian financial services firms and has been widely recognised for his contribution to the industry through numerous awards.

Jill Barber, chief distribution officer at Aviva Investors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Duane to Aviva Investors. He has an impressive track record of leading a regional business as well as driving growth and assets across multiple client channels. He also brings a deep understanding of both the Canadian asset management landscape and the Americas region.”

“Canada is a major growth area for Aviva Investors and we believe there is a strong alignment between our investment capabilities and client needs. I am confident that Duane’s client-centric approach and deep experience will see us go from strength to strength in the region.”

Green said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Aviva Investors. The business boasts a highly scalable proposition within asset management, offering innovative products and an unparalleled investment capabilities platform across both public and private markets. I look forward to building on the success already achieved in Canada and the wider Americas to take the business to the next level.”