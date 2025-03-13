Aubrey CM moves office amid 10 year fund anniversary

Aubrey Capital Management, the Edinburgh and London-based specialist investment manager has flagged that its flagship fund, the Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, reached its 10-year anniversary.

In line with the firm’s continued expansion, Aubrey has also recently moved its London office to 85 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ, next to London’s historic Guildhall, offering a larger space to better serve clients and partners.

The fund, managed by Andrew Dalrymple (pictured), Rob Brewis, and John Ewart, launched in March 2015 and has spent the past decade navigating the evolving landscape of emerging markets through a high-conviction, bottom-up approach, focused on identifying growth companies that benefit from the powerful long-term trend of rising consumption, and the aspirations of people as they become wealthier.

The team seeks local market leaders with dominant positions, strong cash flow returns to support sustainable growth, and valuations that offer attractive entry points — always with a focus on countries where political and economic conditions support income growth and consumer confidence.

Andrew Dalrymple, founder and investment manager, said: "We believe that growth in consumption across emerging markets represents one of the best long-term structural opportunities in what is otherwise a low-growth world.

"The aspirations of the five billion consumers in these markets — better food, housing, transport, healthcare, education, and entertainment — are universal. Our strategy is a defensive emerging markets fund with which you can sleep at night. We focus on companies providing things most people want for their families and themselves. Looking to the next ten years, that isn’t going to change.”