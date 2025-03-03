Dynamic Planner, the UK digital advice platform, is now risk rating Aubrey Citadel Fund.

Aubrey Capital Management is a specialist boutique manager with a distinctive investment approach, primarily focused on global equities. Founded in 2006, it manages £795m of client assets across long only growth equity strategies and a diversified, macro-driven strategy.

The Aubrey Citadel Fund is part of a £65m strategy managed by Jon Gumpel with a capital preservation mind-set, positioned in a range of lower valuation and higher cashflow return global assets paying a yield of c.4% pa.

Yasmina Siadatan, chief revenue officer at Dynamic Planner said: “We are delighted to welcome Aubrey, a new fund partner to Dynamic Planner, underlining our commitment to continually expand the universe of funds on the platform and provide the largest choice for advisers.

“Joining over 150 asset managers and 1800+ funds and solutions, Aubrey Citadel will be risk profiled using our institutional quality, whole of market risk analysis. Our 75 asset class risk model is proven over two decades, including in periods of crisis, and trusted by over 45% of advice firms in the UK to match suitable solutions for their clients with confidence.”

Andrew Ward, CEO at Aubrey Capital Management said: "We are pleased that the Aubrey Citadel Fund is now risk profiled by Dynamic Planner, a leading software provider to UK financial advisers.

“With a three-year track record on the horizon later this year, we believe this important third-party validation of the Fund’s defensive and diversifying qualities will help support discussions with advisers around how the Fund can best support their clients’ portfolios.”