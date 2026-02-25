ASIC secured a record AU$350m in civil penalties in the second half of 2025 marking the highest six-monthly civil penalty total in the regulator’s history.

The milestone figure follows cases against some of Australia’s largest companies and super trustees including ANZ, NAB, Cbus, RAMS and Australian Unity Funds Management.

ASIC’s enforcement and regulatory update from July to December 2025 also shows AU$583m was returned to Australians over the half year through refunds from excessive bank fees and in payments connected to investigations into the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund.

In total, 123 investigations were launched, 518 surveillances were completed, 23 new civil proceedings were filed, 11 new criminal prosecutions were commenced, and 17 criminal convictions were recorded against individuals. Furthermore, AU$6.9m in infringement notices and AU$137,315 in criminal fines were paid.

2025 also saw the Supreme Court of Western Australia jail West Australian fraudster Chris Marco for 14 years – the highest prison sentence imposed by an Australian court in relation to an ASIC criminal investigation – after he was found guilty of 43 fraud offences totalling more than $34m, although the matter is currently subject to appeal.

ASIC Chair Joe Longo said: “ASIC is one of the most active law enforcement agencies in the country. We are taking more cases to court, achieving record penalties, and protecting consumers.”

He added: “While 2025 was a significant year, our work continues in intensity in the year ahead.”