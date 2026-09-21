The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has highlighted eight action items for reporting entities to consider when preparing sustainability reports following a review.

ASIC reviewed of a sample of 40 sustainability reports at the end of last year and found marked progress in disclosure reporting following the introduction of statutory sustainability reporting requirements compared to disclosures previously made voluntarily but identified opportunities for improvements.

Australia’s statutory sustainability reporting requirements are being phased in over three years across three groups. The first group of reporting entities with financial years ending 31 December 2025 have now lodged their sustainability reports with ASIC.

ASIC commissioner Kate O’Rourke said: “It appears that statutory reporting has not only resulted in heightened transparency, but also more meaningful engagement by entities with climate-related risks and opportunities.

“We saw examples of entities adapting or updating existing governance and risk management processes.”

She added: “We expect improvements over time as more information becomes available and as entities gain more experience. We are supportive of measures that reduce regulatory burden whilst preserving core sustainability reporting requirements and will continue to engage with Treasury on these proposed reforms.”

The eight actions for reporting entities are: