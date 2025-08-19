Ares Management has launched a retail version of its Core Infrastructure fund for wholesale and advised retail clients in Australia.

The Ares Core Infrastructure fund was rolled out to institutional investors in 2024 and now has A$1.8bn in assets under management.

The new fund will be structured as an Australian-domiciled unit trust and will aim to generate a tax-advantaged current yield for retail investors by investing in a portfolio of operating infrastructure assets.

Teiki Benveniste, managing director and head of Ares Wealth Management Solutions Australia and New Zealand, said: “As private markets continue to demonstrate resilience through dynamic environments, we are seeing growing interest from wealth investors in Australia and New Zealand for deeper access and greater diversification across asset classes.

“Ares is excited to further expand our offering of institutional-grade solutions for individuals and capitalise on the accelerating opportunity in private infrastructure.”

Keith Derman, co-CEO of ACI and co-head of Ares’ Infrastructure Opportunities strategy, added: “We believe the exponential rise in global demand for data and the corresponding need for energy has created an unprecedented market opportunity across the digital and power infrastructure sectors.

“With stable, cash-flow-generating assets that have typically demonstrated cyclical resilience, private infrastructure can provide investors uncorrelated and inflation-hedged risk-adjusted returns.”