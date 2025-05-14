Ardan International has once again been awarded a B rating (strong) for Financial Strength by AKG.

And the specialist firm also reaffirmed Ardan’s maximum five stars for service.

All of this means Ardan has the highest combined rating of any international platform reviewed by AKG.

Ardan CEO Sarah Dunnage said: ‘It’s great to receive external validation from AKG and I’m proud that we have maintained our B rating, as well as five stars for service.

‘AKG noted that Ardan’s revenue had increased by 55% in 2024. The report also referred to the importance of key developments in IFGL’s reach and proposition, particularly the establishment of an IFGL office in the DIFC in the UAE, through which we are licensed to promote the Ardan platform via suitably authorised Advisers.

‘Our team’s work now continues to ensure we not only maintain but improve the service we provide to our platform users.’