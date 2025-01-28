Apex Invest, the group's suite of capital raising, advisory, fund distribution and IR & marketing solutions, is to promote Cohesion Asset Management's flagship MK Best Ideas fund across its global network, where it is authorised to do so.

Through Cohesion MK Best Ideas, investors have access to the insights and experience of Madhu Kela and his team. Based in Mumbai, India, he is a well-known investor in the Indian capital markets, with experience spanning more than three decades including his role in helping to build the Reliance investment empire to its sale to Nippon Life.

Spike Hughes, Cohesion’s founder & CEO said: “We are delighted to be working with one of the world’s leading fund service businesses. With more than $3tn assets under servicing, they have the scale and reach we were looking for. However, this partnership is about much more than just numbers.

"Peter Hughes and I have very similar views on what success should look like in fund management and that means investment excellence backed up with world-class service and administration.”

Peter Hughes (pictured), Apex Group’s founder and CEO said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with Cohesion. Spike has a strong team of seasoned professionals. We are proud to promote the Cohesion MK Best Ideas fund in jurisdictions where we have authorisation to do so.”